YOUTH MOVEMENT IN 2022?

QUESTION: I wouldn't have a problem with the Cards turning the page in 2022 to a youth movement, with Yadi, Waino, Carp and Fowler gone, and Gorman (above), Liberatore, Thompson, Knizner/Herrera replacing them. I would want Wong to stay but would be ok with Edman replacing him. Would this be a possibility given the loss in revenue in 2020 and possibly 21?
GOOLD: It sure would run counter to their brand of constantly being competitive, and it would also be poorly timed given what's expected of Flaherty in the coming years, having Goldschmidt under contract that during that time, and DeJong entering his potential peak.
I don't know. Just seems like it's poor timing for that. They're going to have to adjust in some way for 2022, for sure. But downsizing? Austerity? Don't see that as the way they'll go not with so much committed already and a core that should still contend.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.