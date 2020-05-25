YOUTH MOVEMENT IN STL?

QUESTION: Would you say that the Cardinals are in a better position player-wise moving forward than other clubs because they can just double down on their youth movement, which is cheaper, with players like Carlson, Herrera, Gorman, Liberatore, and Torres in the pipeline?
COMMISH: Many teams probably feel they are blessed with similar talent. But the Cardinals are blessed this year with pitching depth, and pitching generally wins the championships.
There will be some clubs scrambling to put together a representative 15-man staff. The Cardinals will no have trouble there. But will they score enough runs?
