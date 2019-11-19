QUESTION: If the Cardinals are presenting Dexter Fowler and Harrison Bader as returning starters next season, that leaves one outfield spot for the competition among up-and-coming young outfielders. Can much be decided if that's the case?
BENFRED: I've asked that same question. The Cardinals are trying to play this both ways a little bit. The young outfielders are going to upgrade the offense, we were told. But they're not going to be a threat to Fowler and Bader? Then how much of an upgrade can they be?
And if they are the answer, then why did that crop of young outfielders get such little action last season? It's not as if the outfield was booming then. I know a year makes a big difference, but it is more than fair to wonder how much a difference these guys will make -- and how much of a chance they will really get.
It's also easier to say Bader and Fowler are starters right now, in November, than the alternative. Any outfielder who feels like his spot is locked in at this moment is probably a tad overconfident. A lot could change before, during and after spring training.