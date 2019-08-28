QUESTIONS: What are the prospects for young forwards Blais, Sanford, Kostin and Kyrou for 2019? Which defensemen have a chance to break the lineup? How about Reinke and Mikkola?
TOM T.: Blais and Sanford have shown what they can do when at their best. Both now need to do it consistently, as both have shown a tendency to trail off. Kyrou will get a real chance this season, more than that handful of minutes he got on his occasional call-ups last season. If he can do the defensive work, he'll get a chance to show what he can do on offense. The organization looks at this as a season where Kostin really gets going in San Antonio and gets ready for the NHL. If that happens, he'll get some looks as the season goes on. I wouldn't expect to see him making the team out of camp.
On defense, Derrick Pouliot is the heir to the Chris Butler role of experienced guy you call up if you need someone but are probably going to scratch him. With the depth they have in the defensive unit, I would think Mitch Reinke and Niko Mikkola will get more seasoning in the AHL but will probably get some playing time when the inevitable injuries come along.
Breaking into the lineup will be tough, since it means climbing over Edmundson, Bortuzzo and Gunnarsson to get there, but who knows? When Parayko and Edmundson broke in, no one saw that coming.