QUESTION: The Rosscup move is for depth, correct? They are still looking for a lefty reliever and top starter for the rotation of the major league club, correct?
GOOLD: Rest assured, the Cardinals are ...
A. Still looking to make a trade or two.
B. Not going to bat Rosscup leadoff.
It's a depth move for a lefty who has had success in the majors, and the Cardinals have wanted to find ways to improve their lefthanded pitching, and this has been the case year after year for years. A role-related depth move, entirely. There's experience here, and the Cardinals are going no-stone-unturned for lefties at this point.