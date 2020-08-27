 Skip to main content
ZACH SANFORD, Forward
GORDO ON SANFORD: He, too, made real progress this season. With the help of one four-goal outburst, he finished with 16 goals and doubled his 2018-19 total. His 17.8 percent shooting percentage was a fluke, but his earned more playing time each quarter and finished with a plus-13 rating. He answered Berube’s challenge to become more physical, delivering 109 hits — up from 48 the season before.

He asserted himself physically in the postseason (23 hits, 12 blocked shots) and contributed a goal and three assists with just three giveaways.

Grade: B-plus

