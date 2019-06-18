GORDO ON SANFORD: When Berube gave him a second chance in the playoffs, Sanford made the most of it by producing four points in five games during the Cup Final. His ability to blend with O'Reilly and Perron to create another productive scoring line became one of the keys to the Blues' victory. That timely success overshadowed his unremarkable regular season -- eight goals, 12 assists in 60 games -- and his three empty postseason games against Winnipeg. Sanford raised his profile heading into next season.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Blues updates: Shoulder injury for Tarasenko; surgery for Kyrou
-
Gordo: Blues' dream stayed alive thanks to Bouwmeester
-
Yelich trade continues to haunt Cardinals as Marlins rookie pitcher blanks them again
-
Cards notebook: Gyorko, almost ready to come back, suffers another setback
-
Hochman: 'It was magical.' STL's Patrick Maroon and family added local touch to Blues parade
Print Ads
Ads
Ads
Arnold, Bridgeton, Edwardsville, Ellisville, Fairview Heights, Fenton, FLorissant, Kirkwood, Ladue, Mehlville, O'Fallon, Shrewsbury, St. Peters,Wentzville
314-822-2617