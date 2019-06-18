Subscribe for 99¢
Game 7 Stanley Cup Final

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy is unable to contain Blues forward Zach Sanford in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in Boston. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON SANFORD: When Berube gave him a second chance in the playoffs, Sanford made the most of it by producing four points in five games during the Cup Final. His ability to blend with O'Reilly and Perron to create another productive scoring line became one of the keys to the Blues' victory. That timely success overshadowed his unremarkable regular season -- eight goals, 12 assists in 60 games -- and his three empty postseason games against Winnipeg. Sanford raised his profile heading into next season.

Grade: B