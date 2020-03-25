3. ZACK THOMPSON, Lefthanded Pitcher

Bats/Throws: L/L ... Height: 6-3 ... Age: 22
Acquired: Drafted 1st round (University of Kentucky), 2019.
In 2019: 0-0, 3.52 ERA, 13 games (two starts), 15 1/3 IP, 23 K, 4 BB, 1.50 WHIP at Rookie-level GCL Cardinals and Class A Palm Beach, combined.
Baseball America ranking: No. 6.
MLB.com ranking: No. 6.
Scouting report: Here is one of the more remarkable stats of the past year, and yes, brace yourself, it has to do with a pitcher’s win-loss record. As a junior at Kentucky, Zack Thompson went 5-1 in the rigorous SEC – a de facto minor league, but with aluminum bats – and in the conference games he did not start UK went … 2-22. That’s bonkers. He wasn’t picking off wins with hearty run support. He was assuring wins with exceptional pitching.
Recognizing the workload he had as a junior before the draft, the Cardinals arranged his schedule accordingly in 2019. The 19th overall pick, Thompson got a taste of pro ball – but all of his work was geared toward being unleashed this season and seeing where the results took him. Earmarked to return to High-A Palm Beach to start the year, a strong spring may have accelerated that notion because Thompson showed quickly a proficiency to meet the level of the challenge.
He’s going to draw comparisons to Seattle starter Marco Gonzales – the swift-moving lefty the Cardinals drafted out of Gonzaga, debuted the next summer, and was later suddenly traded for Tyler O’Neill – and there are similarities. Athleticism. Refined touch on multiple pitches. Thompson packs a bit more punch with a fastball that hit 97 mph, and his curveball is going to play well off his slider. Gonzales built his game around the changeup. His four pitches all project as average or better, and they already above average for High-A, maybe even Class AA. “Thompson has a chance to move quickly as a mid-to-back of the rotation starter candidate,” Baseball America echoes. “His health and command will be key to watch.”
ETA: Conservatively, 2021.
