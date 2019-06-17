QUESTION: Has anyone, including Goldschmidt, given you an explanation about his lack of production? Is he tight, his swing not right, his confidence low? Also, has he had many guys on base when he bats, or is he failing to knock guys in who are on base? His RBI are so low.
GOOLD: Yes. He's hitting a lot of groundballs. He's hitting with two strikes a lot. He's behind in the count. He turns it over to the pitcher. For the first time in his career he's seeing about 50 percent off speed pitches. That's not happened in his career for an entire season. So it's all of those things. It's timing. He hasn't driven the pitches he usually drives. The pitcher is in control of counts.
As for the RBIs: Well, you don't get a lot of RBI chances batting second behind the one of the least-productive leadoff spots in baseball. Goldschmidt had about 14-15 at-bats with runners in scoring position 24 games into the month of May. That's a problem. He either drives himself in or no one. So, low RBIs.