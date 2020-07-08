ZOOMING IN ON A STORY
0 comments

ZOOMING IN ON A STORY

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
St. Louis Blues Zoom Reunion1

The 2019 St. Louis Blues gathered for a digital reunion April 8 on the NHL's Facebook page. (Screenshot via NHL Facebook)

QUESTION: What are your feelings about having to cover the team using virtual interviews?

TOM T.: I don't like them, but don't see much of an alternative.

What really hurts is that there's no way to do a virtual casual chat with someone. Sometimes you go into the Blues dressing room, wander up to someone sitting around, start a conversation and learn something. That won't happen. Virtual interviews become very un-natural and much more formal. But that's life right now.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports