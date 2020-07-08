ZOOMING IN ON A STORY

QUESTION: What are your feelings about having to cover the team using virtual interviews?
TOM T.: I don't like them, but don't see much of an alternative.
What really hurts is that there's no way to do a virtual casual chat with someone. Sometimes you go into the Blues dressing room, wander up to someone sitting around, start a conversation and learn something. That won't happen. Virtual interviews become very un-natural and much more formal. But that's life right now.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.