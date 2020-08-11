ZOOMING IN ON SHILDT

QUESTION: Mike Shildt seems a little cranky, almost arrogantly so, this year. Is that his true personality, or are we simply seeing/hearing frustration over not playing?
BENFRED: I could see how Shildt's demeanor in these bizarre Zoom settings could come across that way.
I think it's probably more of a sign of the times than a read on the manager. This season is bizarre. The natural ecosystem of the ballpark interview is gone. In person, you can read body language, you can go on/off the record, you can crack jokes. That's not the same when everything is virtual and everything is recorded. Everyone, reporters included, has to be "on" and all the time. So, some things fall through the cracks.
Whether it's Shildt, Matheny, or any other manager, there is always a different tone between the televised press conferences and the non-televised scrums. Now everything is basically televised. Every quote can go viral in an instant. So there's more defense being played, even when it's not necessary.
Shildt is a good communicator but this is testing that. It's testing it for all of us. On top of that, I think his No. 1 favorite thing to do is manage a baseball team. This season has included a lot of other stuff, and that can add up over time.
It's just stress. And it's easy to see why.
