Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Sunday, August 16, 2023. Beloved brother of William and Stephen Spreck and son of Vivian and Godfrey Spreck; beloved Uncle to Laura Spreck Lee, Mike Spreck, Lynda Spreck and Nicole Spreck O'Connor. Beloved brother-n-law of Lorraine Spreck and Phyllis Spreck. Terry was a cherished symbol of courageous perseverance in the face of life's challenges.

Terry touched the lives of everyone who was fortunate enough to meet him. His steadfast kindness, unmatched work ethic, and infectious laughter left an indelible mark that will forever resonate in the hearts of many.

Terry worked at St. John's Mercy Hospital for forty years and was well-loved by all the kitchen staff. He was admired by all his colleagues for the heartfelt care he showed in everything he did. His admirable commitment formed warm relationships with everyone he met.

Terry was a devoted Catholic, finding solace and strength in his faith. His unwavering devotion was evident in the way he lived his life, always finding joy in the simplest things.

The magnitude of his genuine humanity, compassion, and courage shaped his life, leaving an immeasurable impact on his family, friends, and community, particularly the St. Louis Activity Center where he spent countless hours enjoying the activities and friendships.

He will be forever remembered for his enduring optimism, indomitable spirit, and the pure joy he brought into people's lives. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Louis ARC or St. Louis Activity Center are appreciated.

Services: Visitation on Friday, July 21, 9-10 a.m. at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 6303 Nottingham Ave., 63109. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Family served by Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary.