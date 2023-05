Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Laura Squire died peacefully on Mother's Day at DePaul hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Gray Squire, Jr, and is survived by her only daughter Amy Adams Squire.

Over the years, she was an active member of several St. Louis Presbyterian churches and was an activist in her North County neighborhood.

She lived a long and full life and will be missed by all who had the privilege to know her.