SS: It's a career-defining year for DeJong

WHAT DOES SUCCESS LOOK LIKE?

If Paul DeJong bounces back to form of several years ago, the Cardinals front office will feel better about not pursuing heavily any of the shortstops from a rich free-agent market this past offseason. If he doesn’t, Edmundo Sosa will receive another chance to snatch the position, as he did late last season. And the Cardinals probably will be in the mood for chasing a shortstop as the season unfolds.

If DeJong could hit consistently with men in scoring position (he has a career .238 mark), manager Oliver Marmol could move him up in the order, even possibly to fifth if Dylan Carlson wound up leading off. DeJong constantly seems to be altering his hitting approach and perhaps has a hard time taking a clear head into the batter’s box.

DeJong has made strides defensively, meriting Gold Glove consideration in 2019. His stability in the field has been the best takeaway from his past couple of seasons, including 2021 when he hit just .197.

The best spot in the lineup for DeJong would be seventh or eighth until he shows he can be relied upon with men on base. His career, at least his career with the Cardinals, is at a crossroads. But he does have power, with 19 homers in 2021, and power plays in today's game.

Through March 30 in spring training, DeJong was swinging a hot bat, with a .471 average and 1.374 OPS.

WHAT IS THE LIKELY REALITY?

With new skipper Marmol in his corner, saying the job is “DeJong’s to lose,’’ DeJong may have a longer rope than if Mike Shildt still were managing. The departed Shildt turned to Sosa over the final month of the 2021 season and rode him into the playoffs. Sosa, 26, competed well for the job this spring and probably is a better hitter for average than the 28-year-old DeJong. Sosa also is better at getting on base, as evidenced by his being hit by pitches 17 times in only 326 plate appearances last year. Neither walks much.

Sosa has power, too, as evidenced by his 17 homers for Class AAA Memphis in 2019, but he hasn’t shown it at the big-league level. Sosa plays second base and third base, as well.

This would seem to be the final year that DeJong and Sosa would be together on the Cardinals’ club. DeJong is signed through 2023, with the club having two option years beyond that. He is versatile, capable of playing third base or even second. But the Cardinals won’t want to pay him more than $6 million this season and more than $9 million the next to be an extra man. And Sosa might not be dependable enough in the field to be a regular.

These are the two best the Cardinals have, and the club has chosen to “ride or die” with them.

