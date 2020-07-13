Head west on Manchester Road and keep going until you come to the town of St. Albans. Travel past the lovely homes, cruise by the golf course, the Country Club of St. Albans, and arrive at the gorgeous cottages at the Old Barn Inn at the Inns at St. Albans. There are four of them situated on a hill above what used to be the famed Malmaison restaurant, now part of an event facility. The cottages are often used for bridal parties, but I stayed in them as part of a quick getaway with friends. The 550-square-foot cottages themselves, each with a king-size bed, sitting area with fireplace, large bathroom and a dining area of some sort, are almost out of a storybook with their large porch and side stone patio. Each also contains a mini fridge, where you’ll find your breakfast of yogurt, muffins and fruit, which comes with each stay.

Originally built in 1843 as a barn, the main building of the Old Barn Inn was rebuilt in 1928. Now, in addition to the cottages, you’ll find a new outdoor pavilion with seating for 250; a commercial kitchen; a patio area; a secret rooftop garden for parties of 60; a boutique market; a full bar and cocktail area; and indoor seating for up to 60.

The property also includes the Studio Inn, which is more like a European mansion, with rooms that can be rented out individually. It was built by renowned architect Theodore Link, designer of St. Louis Union Station.

The No. 1 thing to do on a St. Alban’s getaway is play golf. The Country Club of St. Albans offers two 18-hole courses: Lewis & Clark and Tavern Creek. Even if golf isn’t your thing, stop by the country club, where guests of the inn can dine in the restaurant or sit near a fire pit on the covered, brick patio and order drinks from super-friendly bartenders. The club also has tennis courts and a swimming pool, open to those who stay there.