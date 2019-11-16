It’s the 45th season of St. Charles’ monthlong festival, where more than 50 costumed characters and Santas from around the world spread cheer in the streets. Visitors can mail a letter to Santa and visit his cottage, enjoy roasted chestnuts and get a jump on holiday shopping. Don’t miss the parade at 1:30 p.m. on opening day and on Saturdays and Sundays. A tree-lighting ceremony is at 5 p.m. on opening day.
When Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 29-Dec. 24 • Where Main Street in St. Charles • How much Free • More info stcharleschristmas.com