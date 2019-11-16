Christmas Tradtions kicks off season

Christmas singers, (left to right), Freddie Neptune, Tiny Tiff, Olive Garland and Buddy Holiday entertain shoppers on Main Street plaza on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, during the St. Charles Christmas Traditions shopping season in historic downtown St. Charles, which kicked off on Small Business Saturday. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

It’s the 45th season of St. Charles’ monthlong festival, where more than 50 costumed characters and Santas from around the world spread cheer in the streets. Visitors can mail a letter to Santa and visit his cottage, enjoy roasted chestnuts and get a jump on holiday shopping. Don’t miss the parade at 1:30 p.m. on opening day and on Saturdays and Sundays. A tree-lighting ceremony is at 5 p.m. on opening day.

When Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 29-Dec. 24 • Where Main Street in St. Charles • How much Free • More info stcharleschristmas.com

Tags

View comments