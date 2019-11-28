When Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays; Friday through Dec. 24 • Where Main Street in St. Charles • How much Free • More info stcharleschristmas.com
It’s the 45th season for St. Charles’ monthlong festival, where more than 50 costumed characters and Santas from around the world spread cheer in the streets. Visitors can mail a letter to Santa and visit his cottage, enjoy roasted chestnuts and get a jump on holiday shopping. Don’t miss the parade at 1:30 p.m. on opening day and on Saturdays and Sundays. A tree-lighting ceremony is at 5 p.m. Friday. By Valerie Schremp Hahn