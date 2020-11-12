St. Charles Christmas Traditions

When Nov. 27-Dec. 24; Wednesday and Friday-Sunday • Where Main Street in St. Charles • How much Free • More info stcharleschristmas.com
It’s the 46th season of St. Charles’ monthlong festival, where more than 50 costumed characters and Santas from around the world spread cheer in the streets. Some attractions and events may be changed or postponed this year as organizers navigate the pandemic. Don’t miss the parade at noon on opening day and on Saturdays and Sundays.
