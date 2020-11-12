 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Charles Christmas Traditions
0 comments

St. Charles Christmas Traditions

Christmas Traditions in St. Charles

Masked, costumed characters at St. Charles Christmas Traditions.

When Nov. 27-Dec. 24; Wednesday and Friday-Sunday • Where Main Street in St. Charles • How much Free • More info stcharleschristmas.com

It’s the 46th season of St. Charles’ monthlong festival, where more than 50 costumed characters and Santas from around the world spread cheer in the streets. Some attractions and events may be changed or postponed this year as organizers navigate the pandemic. Don’t miss the parade at noon on opening day and on Saturdays and Sundays.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports