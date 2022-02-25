 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Charles Mardi Gras Parade

When 11 a.m. Feb. 26 • Where Starts at Eco Park (1802 North Second Street, St. Charles), travels south on Second Street • How much Free • More info stcharlescitymo.gov/mardigras

Mardi Gras comes to the Frenchtown neighborhood in St. Charles with its inaugural parade. The family-friendly event includes members of the St. Charles Fire Department and the St. Charles Police Mounted Patrol, Lindenwood University’s marching band and cheer team, cyclists from Bike Stop Cafe, rainbow stilt walkers, dogs from Five Acres Animal Shelter and more. St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer says that while the weekend includes just a parade this year, the city hopes to grow the event in the coming years. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

