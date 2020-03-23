St. Louis Aquarium

The fish and other animals still need to eat, and aquarium staff members who care for them have started giving fans a peek behind the scenes. More than 15,000 Facebook Live viewers tuned in March 19 to watch as Coconut the sloth ate breakfast. As she nibbled lettuce, keepers answered viewer questions and explained that the 13-month-old sloth's slow metabolism means it will take about 30 days for her breakfast to digest. And maybe, just maybe, visitors will be actually there for it.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page mandated residents stay home beginning Monday, with exceptions only for groceries, health care and critical household duties. The order excludes first responders, health care workers, plus the employees of a list of other "essential" businesses, when those workers are on duty.
Dr. Mimi Vo says she has repeatedly asked public and private health officials for COVID-19 tests to be done on her patients, but has been denied.
Missouri has had its first death from COVID-19, state officials announced.
Add Old Navy, Gap, Build-A-Bear, Banana Republica to retailers temporarily shutting down.
Judy Wilson-Griffin was nurse for SSM Health St. Mary’s, but hadn’t been at work for weeks due to sickness. Officials aren’t sure where she came in contact with virus.
The Victory Church day care's director, Kimberly Boyd, and her daughter Kaileen Boyd face charges of child abuse and neglect.
Former Cardinals Arozarena, Mayers sizzled this spring with new teams, while others made chilly first impressions
Ozuna, set to be Atlanta's cleanup hitter, struck out in 12 of 24 at-bats. Jose Martinez, the Rays' righthanded monster vs. lefties, was hitting .179.
Casinos in Missouri close at midnight Tuesday, driving teests are suspended, the Arch's tram rides are off. Keep up on updates Tuesday with this live blog of coronavirus news.
Two attendees who reside outside the state of Missouri have tested positive for COVID-19. They were symptomatic while attending the event.