St. Louis Aquarium

The fish and other animals still need to eat, and aquarium staff members who care for them have started giving fans a peek behind the scenes. More than 15,000 Facebook Live viewers tuned in March 19 to watch as Coconut the sloth ate breakfast. As she nibbled lettuce, keepers answered viewer questions and explained that the 13-month-old sloth's slow metabolism means it will take about 30 days for her breakfast to digest. And maybe, just maybe, visitors will be actually there for it.

Valerie Schremp Hahn Valerie Schremp Hahn is a features writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Valerie Schremp Hahn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today