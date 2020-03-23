You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Louis Art Museum
0 comments

St. Louis Art Museum

St. Louis museums and institutions online

Here’s what local institutions are doing online to reach visitors during the coronavirus crisis.

The St. Louis Art Museum offers a “Read, Watch and Listen” section online where you can read about the latest exhibitions and acquisitions and watch past performances and tours of exhibitions you may have missed. The site also features highlights from the 34,000 items in the SLAM collection. Meanwhile, staff members already are using items to help bring moments of peace.

Today has been quite the week, right?,” said one recent post. “Take a deep breath and enjoy Edward Mitchell Bannister's 'Woman Near a Pond,' which is inspiring us to find a peaceful way to practice #socialdistancing.”

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports