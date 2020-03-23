The St. Louis Art Museum offers a “Read, Watch and Listen” section online where you can read about the latest exhibitions and acquisitions and watch past performances and tours of exhibitions you may have missed. The site also features highlights from the 34,000 items in the SLAM collection. Meanwhile, staff members already are using items to help bring moments of peace.

“Today has been quite the week, right?,” said one recent post. “Take a deep breath and enjoy Edward Mitchell Bannister's 'Woman Near a Pond,' which is inspiring us to find a peaceful way to practice #socialdistancing.”