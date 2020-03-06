You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis Artworks Summer Program
St. Louis Artworks Summer Program

St. Louis ArtWorks

St. Louis ArtWorks (Photo by St. Louis Public Radio)

 

St. Louis ArtWorks is a year-round job-training program using art to teach work readiness, arts education, life skills and well-being to youth ages 14-19.

5959 Delmar Boulevard; stlartworks.org; 314-899-9758

Youth Apprenticeship Program • Summer Program. June 8-July 17. Ages 14-19, free.

 

