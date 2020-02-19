St. Louis Bulldog Club Annual Specialty Show

When 4 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. Saturday-Sunday • Where Holiday Inn, 4901 Six Flags Road, Eureka • How much Free • More info stlbulldogclub.com
The American Kennel Club says bulldogs are friendly, courageous and calm, and they’re currently the fifth-most popular AKC breed. Find out more about these dogs at this specialty and sweepstakes show, hosted by the Bulldog Club of Greater St. Louis. This is one of the biggest dog shows in the region, regularly attracting 100 entrants who will compete in categories including Winner’s Dog, Winner’s Bitch, Best of Opposite Sex, Best Puppy and Best of Breed. By Valerie Schremp Hahn