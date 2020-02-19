St. Louis Bulldog Club Annual Specialty Show
'Boss', the english bulldog of laborer Michael Wyka of St. Charles, came dressed for the occasion for the Eastern Missouri Laborers Local 660 float in the downtown St. Louis annual Labor Day parade on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

When 4 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. Saturday-Sunday • Where Holiday Inn, 4901 Six Flags Road, Eureka • How much Free • More info stlbulldogclub.com

The American Kennel Club says bulldogs are friendly, courageous and calm, and they’re currently the fifth-most popular AKC breed. Find out more about these dogs at this specialty and sweepstakes show, hosted by the Bulldog Club of Greater St. Louis. This is one of the biggest dog shows in the region, regularly attracting 100 entrants who will compete in categories including Winner’s Dog, Winner’s Bitch, Best of Opposite Sex, Best Puppy and Best of Breed. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

 

