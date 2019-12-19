St. Louis Chamber Chorus: Christmas Down Under






When 3 p.m. Sunday • Where St. Louis Abbey, 500 South Mason Road, Creve Coeur • How much $40, $10 for students • More info 636-458-4343; chamberchorus.org

The St. Louis Chamber Chorus saves its Christmas music for the Sunday before Christmas, when it arrives as a calming antidote to holiday frenzy. It’s always something a little different; this year, familiar carols find new harmonies by a selection of Australian and New Zealand composers including Malcolm Williamson, Peter Sculthorpe, Owen Elsley and Clare Maclean, for whom Christmas arrives at the peak of summer heat. It should sound terrific at the Abbey, a beautiful building with a great acoustic. By Sarah Bryan Miller

