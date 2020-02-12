St. Louis Chamber Chorus: ‘Einstein Considered Light as Waves’
St. Louis Chamber Chorus: ‘Einstein Considered Light as Waves’

Sarah Bryan Miller on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016 in St. Louis. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com

When 3 p.m. Sunday • Where Second Presbyterian Church, 4501 Westminster Place • How much $30 • More info 636-458-4343; chamberchorus.org

Concert IV of the St. Louis Chamber Chorus’ 2019-20 season looks at light as a concept. The region’s finest a cappella choir considers Albert Einstein’s theory, via a work by Bulgarian-British composer Dobrinka Tabakova. Both Robert Schumann and Randall Thompson examine the illumination of the skies; light as “restorer” is the subject of a commission by Steven Stucky; and Swedish composer Ingvar Lidholm writes in 16 parts about “a riveder le stele (a river of stars).” There’s also the world premiere of the complete version of celebrated English composer Judith Bingham’s setting of Psalm 121, “I Lift Up Mine Eyes to the Hills.” Commissioned by a consortium of six area choral organizations, led by the Chamber Chorus, it’s dedicated to Post-Dispatch classical music critic Sarah Bryan Miller. By Gabe Hartwig

 

