 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis Chamber Chorus: ‘The Intersection of Repertoire & Architecture’
0 comments

St. Louis Chamber Chorus: ‘The Intersection of Repertoire & Architecture’

  • 0

When 3 p.m. April 11 • Where Third Baptist Church, 620 North Grand Boulevard • How much $30 • More info 636-458-4343; chamberchorus.org

St. Louis Chamber Chorus artistic director Philip Barnes and historian Esley Hamilton discuss the effects of acoustics on performance and on the choice of particular concert venues in relation to musical repertoire. The event takes place at the Third Baptist Church in Grand Center. Tickets must be purchased in advance for the in-person concert; ticket holders and season subscribers also have the option to livestream the performance or listen as a podcast. By Eric Meyer

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports