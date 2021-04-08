St. Louis Chamber Chorus: ‘The Intersection of Repertoire & Architecture’

When 3 p.m. April 11 • Where Third Baptist Church, 620 North Grand Boulevard • How much $30 • More info 636-458-4343; chamberchorus.org
St. Louis Chamber Chorus artistic director Philip Barnes and historian Esley Hamilton discuss the effects of acoustics on performance and on the choice of particular concert venues in relation to musical repertoire. The event takes place at the Third Baptist Church in Grand Center. Tickets must be purchased in advance for the in-person concert; ticket holders and season subscribers also have the option to livestream the performance or listen as a podcast. By Eric Meyer