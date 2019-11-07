When 3 p.m. Sunday • Where Link Auditorium, 4504 Westminster Avenue • How much $30 • More info 636-458-4343; chamberchorus.org
The theme of this season by the St. Louis Chamber Chorus is “Altered States,” and, in that vein, the second program is called “The Year of the Pig,” in a salute to the last year in the Chinese zodiac. The region’s finest a cappella choir will perform Zhou Long’s “Words of the Sun,” along with porcine praises from the likes of Percy Grainger, Mátyás Seiber and a contemporary artist called Homer Simpson. Binding it together is the Missa “Je Ne Mange Point de Porc” of Renaissance master Orlandus Lassus, with a new commission from Sasha Johnson Manning exploring the origins of Dongpo Pork. And where better to perform piggy paeans than a venue called the Link Auditorium? By Sarah Bryan Miller