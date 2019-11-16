Christmas is a summer holiday in Australia and New Zealand; Philip Barnes and the St. Louis Chamber Chorus will warm up the season with “bush” carols by William James, as well as new versions of familiar carols by composers from the Antipodes, including Clare Maclean, Malcolm Williamson, Peter Sculthorpe and Owen Elsley. The fresh arrangements in “Christmas Down Under” will be heard in one of St. Louis’ most original buildings, sung with the a cappella choir’s accustomed accomplished professionalism.
When 3 p.m. Dec. 22 • Where St. Louis Abbey, 500 South Mason Road • How much $40 • More info 636-458-4343; chamberchorus.org