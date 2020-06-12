St. Louis chef with the brightest national spotlight

Nick Bognar of Indo
Where 1641 Tower Grove Avenue • More info 314-899-9333; indo-stl.com
As restaurants cautiously open their dining rooms or continue with only takeout and delivery for the time being — all of them struggling to confront uncertain new public-health and economic situations — traditional acclaim might seem awkward at best. But that shouldn’t dim what Nick Bognar has accomplished since the 28-year-old chef opened his debut restaurant, Indo, last June, including a rare four-star review from this critic. But you don’t need to listen to me. In May, Brett Martin of GQ magazine named Indo one of the country’s best new restaurants, citing Bognar’s “gift of flavor, as well as precocious restraint.” A week later, Food & Wine named Bognar one of its “Best New Chefs.” Indo’s food, restaurant editor Khushbu Shah wrote, is “a testament to Bognar’s flavor-to-the-face cooking style.” Whatever the future of St. Louis dining looks like, Bognar will be at its forefront. IF
