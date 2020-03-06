St. Louis Children’s Hospital offers a variety of camps for kids.

One Children’s Way; stlouischildrens.org; 314-454-2642

Camp Independence • Adaptive sports summer day camp for children with cerebral palsy ages 7-21 held at Webster Groves Recreation Complex for 6 weeks, each child can sign up for a maximum of 3 weeks. June 8-July 21. Ages 7-21, $780.

Camp Rhythm • Camp designed to provide a residential camping experience for area children with congenital or acquired heart defects. Fishing, swimming, arts and crafts, archery and more. July 21-25. Ages 8-15, free (by application).

St. Louis County Pavilion at Lemay

Enjoy a variety of camps at the Pavilion at Lemay.

305 Gregg Road; stlouisco.com/Parks/Lemay; 314-615-8877

Magical Mystery Camp • What do you get when you combine theater and magic into one camp? Magical Mystery Camp. June 15-19. Ages 6-12, $175.

C.H.E.S.S. Summer Camp • C.H.E.S.S. — Cops Helping Enhance Student Skills is an interactive way for police officers to work with students over the chessboard. July 14-Aug. 18. Ages 0-100, free.

Minecraft Engineering with LEGO Materials • Bring Minecraft to life using tens of thousands of Lego parts. July 20-24. Ages 5-7, $136.50.

St. Louis Scott Gallagher Soccer Club

SLSG Juniors/Camps is designed to help players from ages 2-14 transition into competitive soccer.