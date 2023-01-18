 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis Circuit Attorney hires civil rights activist Rev. Phil Duvall

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — The Circuit Attorney’s Office confirmed on Wednesday it has hired a well-known civil rights activist.

Rev. Phil Duvall is now a specialist for the office’s diversion program. The program allows low-risk offenders to have their charges dismissed after completing classes and training. 

In 2019, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page appointed Duvall to the civilian jail advisory board revived that year after five inmate deaths. He resigned from the board in May, citing a lack of transparency and stalled reforms.

Duvall has pastored churches in north and west St. Louis County. He served as a prominent figure during the Ferguson movement and was a finalist for the governor’s Ferguson Commission established to address “social and economic conditions” during the city's unrest.

People are also reading…

Duvall started last week.

In December, the Circuit Attorney’s Office confirmed the hiring of Dana Kelly, former owner of a controversial business, Reign Restaurant.

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News