ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner announced Thursday she is hosting a public safety forum next week.
The event will feature an update from Gardner about "current challenges and opportunities" followed by a roundtable with "local leaders and stakeholders" discussing efforts to stop violent crime, keep people from becoming involved in the legal system and reduce harm to victims and the community, according to an event announcement.
The event will be held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at West Side Missionary Baptist Church, 4675 Page Boulevard. It is open to the public.