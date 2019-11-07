When 8 p.m. Saturday • Where Ethical Society of St. Louis, 9001 Clayton Road • How much $28 • More info 314-567-5566; guitarstlouis.net
This season at St. Louis Classical Guitar, the focus is on women. Andrea González Caballero is a Spanish-born guitarist known for her fiery interpretations of the Spanish repertoire and one of the top performers on her instrument in the world today. Beginning at 7 p.m. there will be tapas and wine from Guido’s, with a demonstration by dancers from Convergence Dance and Body at 7:30. And at 8, the Jennings Junior High Guitar Ensemble will open the concert from the stage, followed by the main event. By Sarah Bryan Miller