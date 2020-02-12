St. Louis Classical Guitar: Special Blend — David Leisner and Michael Kelly

When 7:30 p.m. Saturday • Where Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 Union Boulevard • How much $24-$32 • More info 314-567-5566; stlclassicalguitar.org
Baritone Michael Kelly and guitarist David Leisner will present an unusual take on Franz Schubert’s famous song cycle “Die schöne Müllerin (The Lovely Milleress).” Wilhelm Müller’s set of 20 poems tells the story of a journeyman miller who falls in love with a miller’s daughter but is spurned; the mood ranges from cheerful to despairing. The cycle is famous for its complex piano part, which demands equal billing with the baritone; Leisner has arranged it for solo guitar. It should be an evening to remember. By Sarah Bryan Miller