St. Louis County Council formally recognizes Juneteenth

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council on Tuesday recognized June 19 as Juneteenth, which commemorates the abolition of slavery in the U.S.

The council adopted a nonbinding resolution honoring the date, which will be a holiday for county government employees for the first time this year. The County Civil Service Commission in February approved a request by County Executive Sam Page to make the holiday official.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the date when African Americans in the Texas Gulf Coast city of Galveston were among the last enslaved people in the country to be told by federal troops of their freedom, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by then-President Abraham Lincoln.

Page last year closed government offices to recognize Juneteenth amid protests for racial justice in the region, which included marches on June 19 in downtown St. Louis and in East St. Louis.