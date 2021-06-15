St. Louis County Council formally recognizes Juneteenth

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council on Tuesday recognized June 19 as Juneteenth, which commemorates the abolition of slavery in the U.S.
The council adopted a nonbinding resolution honoring the date, which will be a holiday for county government employees for the first time this year. The County Civil Service Commission in February approved a request by County Executive Sam Page to make the holiday official.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the date when African Americans in the Texas Gulf Coast city of Galveston were among the last enslaved people in the country to be told by federal troops of their freedom, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by then-President Abraham Lincoln.
Page last year closed government offices to recognize Juneteenth amid protests for racial justice in the region, which included marches on June 19 in downtown St. Louis and in East St. Louis.
Juneteenth is also a formal holiday in the city of St. Louis. And on Tuesday, the U.S. Senate approved legislation that would designate Juneteenth a federal holiday and sent the bill on to the House, which is expected to advance the measure to President Joe Biden for his signature.
In other action Tuesday, the council voted 5-0 to approve a $22,360 contract with Oates and Associates, Inc., a design firm, to assess the accessibility of county council chambers for people with disabilities. The council recently upgraded the chambers at 41 South Central Avenue in Clayton to comply with the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act, a civil rights law that bans discrimination, including in accommodations for public spaces, against people with disabilities.
Councilmembers Ernie Trakas, R-6th District, who was traveling out of town, and Lisa Clancy, who gave birth last week, were absent from the meeting. The council on Tuesday also adopted a nonbinding resolution congratulating Clancy on the birth of her son.
And Councilwoman Shalonda Webb, D-District 4, withheld a vote to advance a bill that would use $875,000 in federal funds to pay for thousands of gift cards meant to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The measure is in part to address disparities in vaccination rates in lower income and Black neighborhoods due to lack of access to health services and historic mistrust of medical practice, and would use a portion of $193 million in COVID-19 recovery funds to the county under the American Recovery Plan Act.