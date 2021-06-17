St. Louis County man found guilty in Walnut Park East slaying

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury on Thursday convicted a man in a 2018 deadly shooting in St. Louis, rejecting his claim that he killed a man to defend his friend.

Jurors found David O. Love, 23, of the 2400 block of Stoney End Court, guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 6, 2018, killing of Jarvis Wheat in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood.

Wheat, 37, was found shot to death about 9:45 p.m. at Robin and West Florissant avenues. Charges said two men came out of a gas station on the corner and spoke briefly to Wheat before one of them shot him. The killing was captured on surveillance video, which police said helped identify Love as a suspect.

Love claimed self-defense and defense of a friend against Wheat's threats. An assistant told jurors to reject Love's defense claims and disputed Love's claim that Wheat had a gun at the time.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 16 before Circuit Judge Timothy Boyer.

