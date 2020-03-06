St. Louis County Parks and Recreation — Queeny Park
Kids will make memories for a lifetime at Camp Queeny. Activities include sports, nature activities, arts and crafts, outdoor fun, and special events. 

550 Weidman Road; stlouisco.com/Parks-and-Recreation/Childrens-Fun/Day-Camps; 314-615-8472

Camp Queeny Session 1 • Outdoor Camp for kids 5-12 in Queeny Park. June 8-12. Ages 5-12, $90.

St. Louis Parks and Recreation — North County Recreation Complex

Campers will be swimming at a brand new water park several days a week and go on several field trips throughout the summer.

2577 Redman Road; stlouisco.com/parks; 314-615-8839

Camp Eagle’s Nest-Session 1 • A summer day camp for children ages 5-12 including sports, nature programs and daily swimming. June 8-12. Ages 5-12, $60.

Intro to Sports Camp-Session 1 • A summer day camp for children ages 5-12 focusing on different sports, as well as daily swimming. July 20-24. Ages 5-12, $60.

