St. Louis Holiday Historic Home Tour

When 1-8 p.m. Dec. 10 • Where Campbell House Museum, 1508 Locust Street; Field House Museum, 634 South Broadway • How much $20 in advance, $30 day of tour • More info campbellhousemuseum.org
Two notable St. Louis sites, the Campbell House and the Field House Museum, will be decorated for the holidays and are open for tours. Light refreshments will be served at both venues. The Field House will be decorated with historic feather trees and toys, and the Campbell House will feature an elaborate Christmas tree and creche as well as a dining table set for the season.
