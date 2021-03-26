St. Louis jail to provide shower for paraplegic inmate who said he's been denied one for 5 months

ST. LOUIS — The City Justice Center has agreed to provide a shower for a paraplegic inmate who claimed in a lawsuit he had been denied one for five months.

Anthony Tillman, 39, filed a federal lawsuit March 9 claiming the jail was violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to provide him with a usable shower. Tillman uses a wheelchair because he has a bullet lodged in his back from a 2017 shooting.

On Friday, the downtown St. Louis jail agreed to provide Tillman with an ADA-compliant shower, according to court documents. A judge on March 18 had ordered the jail to allow Tillman to shower.

City officials denied Tillman's claim that he had been unable to bathe, saying they had provided him with materials for baths. Tillman claimed he had been provided only a basin and a rag for washing.