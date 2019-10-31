When Sunday through Nov. 15 • Where Jewish Community Center, 2 Millstone Campus Drive • How much $20-$110 • More info jccstl.com
With four decades of practice, the St. Louis Jewish Book Festival knows what it’s doing over its two-week annual event. It leads with a big-name keynote speaker, who this year is Isaac Mizrahi, best known for fashions that have ranged from runway couture to, now, TV’s QVC. The festival also includes well-known cooks, historians, novelists and more. Most events are $20, but the festival’s premier pass covers everything. For the complete schedule and an interview with Mizrahi, see Sunday’s STL Life section. By Jane Henderson