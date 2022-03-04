The 13 entries in this year’s St. Louis Jewish Film Festival cover an impressively broad span of topics, with particular emphasis on relations between Jews and Arabs in Israel and elsewhere. Among the less political topics are a comedy about a widower living in a nursing home who decides to make a little money selling pot; a dramatization of a true story about German Jews who want to take ferocious revenge against the Germans after World War II; a documentary about the iconic New York automat Horn & Hardart; and a documentary about Marin Alsop, the first female director to lead a major U.S. orchestra. By Daniel Neman