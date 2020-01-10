You are the owner of this article.
100: St. Louis Lambert International Airport
100: St. Louis Lambert International Airport

Arrival at St. Louis Lambert International Airport (copy)

Orlando Cruz of Angola picks up his luggage at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in 2019.

Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

One hundred years ago, air travel was, if not in its infancy, at least in its toddler stage. Most aircraft were still biplanes, and few, if any, had more than two seats.

And yet it was in June 1920 that Albert Bond Lambert first leased 170 acres of farmland in St. Louis County to open what was soon called the St. Louis Flying Field. A century and several name changes later, St. Louis Lambert International Airport serves more than 15.6 million passengers flying to 74 nonstop destinations, and from there to the rest of the world.

Owned by the city of St. Louis since 1928, the airport will celebrate its centennial with an installation in the fall of a piece of glass artwork honoring the life and work of Lambert.

— Daniel Neman

