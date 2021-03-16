St. Louis man gets 16-year prison term in 2018 homicide

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced Monday to 16 years in prison for a deadly shooting in St. Louis in 2018.

Tony T. Williams, 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Jan. 18, 2018, killing of Rashauwn Haley, 26. Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser sentenced Williams and gave him credit for jail time served because the charges were filed more than three years ago.

Haley was found in the driver's seat of a gold Hyundai Sante Fe that crashed into an empty parked car about 1:30 p.m. that day in the 3300 block of Franklin Avenue in the city's Covenant Blu-Grand Center neighborhood.

Charges said Williams admitted to police that he shot Haley during a drug deal.

