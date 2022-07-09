St. Louis man pleads guilty to federal gun, drug conspiracy charges in double homicide

ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors say a St. Louis man has admitted his role in a drug-theft scheme in 2021 that ended with the fatal shooting of two men.

Antaveon Bernard Le'Vell Kent, 22, pleaded guilty Friday to federal gun and drug charges in the March 16, 2021 killing of Kortlin Williams and Johnnie Jones.

Williams, 20, and Jones, 19, were shot dead in the triple shooting in the 1100 block of Montgomery Street. A third man, 19, was shot but survived.

Prosecutors charged Kent and another man, Demorion Little, with aiding and abetting the discharge of a firearm that resulted in the death of Williams and Jones. Kent and Little also faced drug conspiracy and gun charges.

Charging documents had alleged Kent and Little arranged via Facebook to buy marijuana from Williams, but really planned to rob him.

Kent on Friday admitted to using social media to coordinate with Little, "pick the targets and plan the robbery," according to a news release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.

"When the victims arrived at a meeting spot in the 1100 block of Montgomery Street, Kent and his co-defendant opened fire, shooting all three victims," the release states.

Kent and Little were planning on selling the marijuana, Fleming said. Police found 621 grams in Williams' and Jones' car.

Kent pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute marijuana, attempt to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and two charges of possession and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Little has pleaded not guilty.

Little has also pleaded not guilty in the fatal shooting of another man, Rocoby Rodgers. Rodgers, 20, was killed Feb. 25, 2021 near Blair Avenue and North Market Street. The shooting scene is about a mile from where Williams and Jones were shot.

Charging documents filed last year allege the same white Jeep was spotted at both shootings, and the murder of Rodgers had also been "arranged" via Facebook Messenger. Little faces two marijuana charges and a charge of aiding and abetting the discharge of a firearm that resulted in the death of Jones.