Between 1988 and 1993, St. Louis’ Anacrusis made four albums that may not have won eternal fame and fortune for the thrash-metal band, but they did garner the act a sizable following not just in the United States but in Europe as well.
No, really.
“Things were way different than the way they are in today’s world,” says guitarist Kevin Heidbreder, who will join with his former bandmates — including all three drummers who played in Anacrusis over the years — for a reunion show Saturday at Delmar Hall. “There was no internet or anything of that sort.”
Promoting and publicizing a band by word-of-mouth meant exactly that. Or at most, there was word-by-mail.
“There were these European magazines that would run ads in the back where you could send in your demo for review, and you would read about other people’s demos,” Heidbreder says. “It was really the way people would discover new music.”
Tapes would get traded all around the world, pen pal-style.
England’s Kerrang! and Metal Forces magazines reviewed Anacrusis’ demo, which led to a deal with independent British label Active Records. The band later signed with American label Metal Blade.
The reason for this history lesson is not just the reunion gig, but what prompted it in the first place: Metal Blade’s reissue of Anacrusis’ full catalog — “Suffering Hour” (1988), “Reason” (1990), “Manic Impressions” (1991) and “Screams and Whispers” (1993).
“(The label) did a fantastic job with the vinyl and the CDs,” Heidbreder says. “I’ve seen (them all) at this point, and they look fantastic. Everybody’s thrilled with them.”
Putting together the reissues wasn’t easy for a band that hadn’t worked together in quite a few years.
“We weren’t all in ‘Hey, let’s get together and make this happen’ kind of mode,” Heidbreder says, “so everything dragged on for a bit.”
When a member of the label staff who was a particular fan of the band came forward with plans to remaster the albums, add bonus tracks and new packaging, and also release everything on vinyl, things finally came together.
And then Delmar Hall asked if the band would like to commemorate the occasion with a concert.
“We kicked it around a little bit, and we were like, ‘You know what? Let’s see if we can put something a little different together,’” Heidbreder says.
That’s when the idea of having Heidbreder, vocalist Kenn Nardi and bassist John Emery be joined by drummer Mike Owen (who played on the first two albums), Chad E. Smith (who played on the third) and Paul Miles (who played on the fourth) for a show that brings together elements of Anacrusis’ entire history.
The plan is to work through the material chronologically. “People can kind of see the progression of the band in a live setting,” Heidbreder says.
His own preference is for the first two albums — “the thrashier stuff, a little bit less on the progressive side. There’s a raw edge to those first two records,” he says.
As for the term “progressive metal,” which is sometimes applied to the group’s later output, Heidbreder says that when the band was together, “I don’t even know if there was even a prog-metal thing at that point in time. I had never heard of that term when we were doing it.”
Which leads to the question: Was Anacrusis simply ahead of its time?
Heidbreder laughs. “We hear that all the time,” he says. “So we just want to know, when does it all catch up?”
What Anacrusis • When 8 p.m. Saturday • Where Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard • How much $10 • More info ticketmaster.com