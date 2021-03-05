St. Louis meteorologists: Where are they now?

Weather is still a big part of my life. I can be heard on radio daily, live on “The Dave Glover Show” on 97.1 FM, on “The Viper” 100.7 FM station in St. Charles and on KBDZ FM’s “J. C. Corcoran in the Morning.” My Facebook page, Dave Murray’s Weather, has nearly 100,000 followers. There, I answer questions in addition to daily and seasonal forecasting. I work from a small studio at home. I keep active walking our dogs, Rain and Snowflake, playing golf, pickleball and growing vegetables in the garden. Best of all, I finally have evenings free at home with my wife of 40 years, former KSDK reporter, Janis Settle Murray. We have been blessed with one grandchild who just turned 1 year old. And yes, I still have that full head of naturally, curly hair. As my early picture shows, I tried to control it when I started out. Later, I said the heck with it and let it go. We mow it a little now, like the lawn, about once a month.

I was the chief meteorologist from 1998 to 2016 at KSDK. I feel very fortunate to have worked with some of the best broadcasters and meteorologists in the country there. Some of my favorite times include doing shows with Kay Quinn, Mike Bush and Frank Cusumano at Busch stadium for the Cardinal’s play-off games in October. We hated the cold but still had so much fun cheering on the Cards and fans. Kay and I were so bundled up, we looked like Randy in “A Christmas Story.” I loved doing emcee work for the various charities, speaking engagements and parades. St. Louis viewers are so generous with their support, and we enjoyed talking with them at every occasion. I had the opportunity to meet big stars like Jimmy Fallon and Conan O’Brien. But of course, so many of my favorite memories are about the weather. I couldn’t have done my best work without my colleagues and very good friends Mike Roberts, Scott Connell, Chester Lampkin, Anthony Slaughter, Jessica Quick, Ric Kearbey, Bree Smith and Garry Seith. All the folks I worked with at KSDK are family to me and always will be.