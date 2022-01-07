St. Louis pays to play in global aviation

St. Louis isn't the only city paying millions of dollars to land a flight to Europe. Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Baltimore and others have also offered subsidies to land international service.

According to one study, though, 40% of past subsidies went to flights that ended as soon as the incentives ran out. "As far as airlines are concerned, markets get the service they are willing to pay for," consultant Robert Mann told me.

St. Louis officials hope a Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt will make the region more attractive to European businesses looking for a U.S. site. Many expansion-minded companies, they say, won't consider St. Louis because it lacks a direct flight to Europe.

