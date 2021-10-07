 Skip to main content
St. Louis Philharmonic Orchestra
When 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 • Where Purser Center, 1851 Schoettler Road, Chesterfield • How much $15-$30 • More info 314-421-3600; stlphilharmonic.org

The St. Louis Philharmonic Orchestra opens its 2021-22 season with the program “From America to Russia.” Among the works performed are Arensky’s “Variations on a Theme by Tchaikovsky for Strings,” John Adams’ “Short Ride in a Fast Machine” and Ravel’s orchestration of Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” as well as pieces by Brahms and Berlioz. By Daniel Durchholz

 

