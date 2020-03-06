St. Louis Public Library Summer Camps

Free summer camps for kids and teens at the St. Louis Public Library.
1301 Olive Street; slpl.org/youth-camps; 314-241-2288
Fairyland • Invent brand new fairy creatures and build the wings, wands and flower necklaces to bring them to life in a fairy dance. June 1-5. Ages 3-5, free.
G.H.O.S.T. • Create a spooky, scary story and learn how to use character voices, sound effects and body language to raise goosebumps on your listeners. June 22-26. Ages 10-14, free.
St. Louis Science Center — Summer Science Blast
The Summer Science Blast program offers the cure for the “common camp."
5050 Oakland Avenue; slsc.org; 314-289-4439
Energy Excitement • Learn about different ways to create and harness energy. June 1-5. Ages 4-5, $150.
Science SmARTS • Make your own works of art from outrageous science experiments. June 1-5. Ages 4-5, $150.
St. Louis University — Summer at SLU
Academic and athletic camps and academies for children ages 5-18.
3840 Lindell Boulevard; slu.edu/summer; 314-977-3534
Summer Reading Programs • In the programs for children (4-year-olds through 5th grade), students have fun while learning phonics and word-attack skills, building fluency and comprehension and becoming confident readers. In the programs for adolescents (6th grade and up), students improve comprehension in both fiction and nonfiction while doubling their reading speed. Students get better grades in school by learning the best way to read and study textbooks, take notes and study for tests. May 29-Aug. 6. Ages 4-19, $329.
Aviation Summer Academy • The St. Louis University Aviation Summer Academy is a six-day, five-night residential camp that invites students entering grades 11 and 12 to learn more about different areas of study and career paths in aviation. Academy participants also take flights with certified flight instructors, participate in off-campus field trips and explore SLU’s campus. June 7-July 10. Ages 16-18, $800.
Cyber Camp • SLU’s Cyber Camp provides high school students first-hand experience to cybersecurity topics, tools and the industry. June 15-19. Ages 13-18, $400.
Little Veterinarian School • Students will assume the role of a veterinarian and adopt a plush dog, learn how to do a nose-to-tail exam, identify dog body language, understand the importance of proper nutrition and hydration, learn what it takes to become a veterinarian and more. June 15-19. Ages 5-11, $175.
