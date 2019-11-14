St. Louis Union Station
Also opening November 18th Experience one of the iconic attractio... ns of the 1904 World's Fair, reimagined in this A-Maze-ing experience for the entire family. Navigate your way through out the labyrinth of mirrors, test your World's Fair knowledge with our interactive experiences, and explore the curiosities in our Fun House.
When Opens Monday; hours are 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily • Where Union Station, 201 South 18th Street • How much $8 for maze; $5-$15 for ropes course • More info stlouisunionstation.com
Climb high, zip by and get lost inside Union Station’s newest attractions: a ropes course and a mirror maze. A Sky Trail course includes 28 bridges and reaches a height of 50 feet over the lobby of the St. Louis Aquarium, which opens in December. A Sky Tykes course for children is just a few feet off the ground. The maze includes a confusing hall of doors, a “distortion room” with black-and-white spirals and lights, and a gusty “cave of wind.” The 900-square-foot space is decorated with inventions and photos from the era of the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair. The new Train Shed at Union Station, a restaurant serving contemporary cuisine, opens Monday. By Valerie Schremp Hahn